Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. Corteva has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.