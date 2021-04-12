Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 1,878 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 1.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 643,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 69,462 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.