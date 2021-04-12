Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY opened at $159.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average is $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

