Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $78.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.