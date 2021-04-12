Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $363.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.