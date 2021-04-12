Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Has $41.36 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 13.7% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $41,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

