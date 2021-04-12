Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $16.14 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. United Bank increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.