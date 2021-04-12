Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $747,000 Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,032 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

