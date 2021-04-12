Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.62 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

