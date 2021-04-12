Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 632,635 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 160,738 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.75 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

