Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

DG stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $167.63 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

