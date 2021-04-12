Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

GOOGL opened at $2,260.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,820.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

