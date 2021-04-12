Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.38 ($0.88).

HMSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 36.74 ($0.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.18. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 6.13%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.