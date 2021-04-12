Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $96.00 at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

