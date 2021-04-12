Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $14.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

EC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

