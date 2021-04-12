Hexavest Inc. Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.11 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

