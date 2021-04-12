Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $35.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $27.06 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

