Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $104.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

