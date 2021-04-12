Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

