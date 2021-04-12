Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $183.00 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

