8,017 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.83 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

