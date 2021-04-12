First Citizens Financial Corp Has $966,000 Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. iShares US Telecommunications ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 49,923 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYZ opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

