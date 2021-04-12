Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 611 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $117.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

