147,469 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000. PulteGroup makes up 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 443,674 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $54.56 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

