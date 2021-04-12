EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $887.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $830.77 and a 200-day moving average of $870.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $558.61 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

