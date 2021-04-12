EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $2,526,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

