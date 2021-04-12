Monument Capital Management Sells 974 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 416,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.72 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

