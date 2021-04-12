Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $113.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $112.36 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $73.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 164.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 224.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 48,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

