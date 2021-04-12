Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

