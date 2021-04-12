Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $189.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.71.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $204.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.