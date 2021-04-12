ZINC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $752.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, ZINC has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $153,642.45 and $752.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00087378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.00624325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00041275 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

