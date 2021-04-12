Amon Price Tops $0.0095 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Amon has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $19,408.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00087378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.00624325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00041275 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

