Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 3.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. American National Bank grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 18,560.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5,064.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

ROK stock opened at $264.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

