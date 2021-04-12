iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 6.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

