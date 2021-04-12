Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $555.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.70 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.