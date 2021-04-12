Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

AMT stock opened at $240.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.80. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

