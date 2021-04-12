Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Boston Partners lifted its position in Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carriage Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux bought 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.78 million, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.