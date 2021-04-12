Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 257,647 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 345.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 73,323 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $134,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

