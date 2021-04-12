Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $122.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $637.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.