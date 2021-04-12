Private Capital Group LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

