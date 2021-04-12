Regal Wealth Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 418,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.