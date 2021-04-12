Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.19 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $59.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57.

