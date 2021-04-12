Monument Capital Management Sells 2,852 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216,967 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

