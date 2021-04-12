American National Bank Has $87,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 90.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 798 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.04.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

