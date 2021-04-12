LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCMLY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. LafargeHolcim has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.