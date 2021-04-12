TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$20.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$13.59 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.72.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

