High Pines Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 93.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $161.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

