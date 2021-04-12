Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. Idorsia has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $33.83.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.