Alien Worlds Price Tops $5.52 on Major Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00009106 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $688.35 million and $16.17 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00290058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.29 or 0.00708020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,339.69 or 0.99517968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.58 or 0.00950959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,122,700,682 coins and its circulating supply is 124,673,310 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

