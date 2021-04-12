JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $162.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,254 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,231. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.